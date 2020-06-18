Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
India News | 'If Any Country Interferes with India's Sovereignty, There Should Be a Befitting Reply': CM KCR

Agency News ANI| Jun 18, 2020 05:31 AM IST
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 18 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday said that if any country "interferes" with the sovereignty of India, there should be a "befitting reply".

While interacting with Prime Minister Modi through video conference, Rao mentioned the Indo-China skirmishes at the Border and said, "whether it is China or any other country, if it interferes with the sovereignty of India, there should be a befitting reply."

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao made it clear that the state government and people in Telangana state would stand by the Central government in the present standoff situation with China.

He said there should not be any compromise on the security of the country and the entire country should stand as one on the issue.

"There is no need for anyone to politicise security matters. This is the time when everyone should be united and speak in one voice," Rao said.

The Prime Minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of 15 States and Union Territories, who were present in the meeting via video-conferencing today, observed a two-minute silence as a tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the violent face-off.

At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel, laid down their lives in the violent face-off with the Chinese security forces on Monday night. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

