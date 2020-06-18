India News | 'If Any Country Interferes with India's Sovereignty, There Should Be a Befitting Reply': CM KCR

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 18 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday said that if any country "interferes" with the sovereignty of India, there should be a "befitting reply".

While interacting with Prime Minister Modi through video conference, Rao mentioned the Indo-China skirmishes at the Border and said, "whether it is China or any other country, if it interferes with the sovereignty of India, there should be a befitting reply."

Also Read | India-China Standoff in Ladakh: No Formal Plans, Says White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Donald Trump's Mediation.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao made it clear that the state government and people in Telangana state would stand by the Central government in the present standoff situation with China.

He said there should not be any compromise on the security of the country and the entire country should stand as one on the issue.

Also Read | 'No Formal Plans on That,' White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany When Asked if US President Donald Trump Will Mediate Between India and China: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020.

"There is no need for anyone to politicise security matters. This is the time when everyone should be united and speak in one voice," Rao said.

The Prime Minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of 15 States and Union Territories, who were present in the meeting via video-conferencing today, observed a two-minute silence as a tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the violent face-off.

At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel, laid down their lives in the violent face-off with the Chinese security forces on Monday night. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)