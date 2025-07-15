Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday claimed that if the Centre had not debated on customs duties, the Tesla showroom in Mumbai would have opened in 2021.

Speaking to reporters, Thackeray said, "It's a good thing that an electric car showroom is being opened. If the central government had not debated the customs duty, then the showroom would have opened in 2021 only."

He added that it is due to the policy for electric vehicles (EVs) made by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in 2021 that the EV companies are coming to Maharashtra.

"The EV policy that we made gives EVs major support in Maharashtra, and due to this, many companies are coming here," Aaditya Thackeray said.

The MVA government passed an EV policy in 2021, which was replaced by the Devendra Fadnavis government in 2025.

Earlier today, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the 'Tesla Experience Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai and welcomed Tesla's arrival to India.

The Chief Minister said, "I welcome Tesla here in Mumbai. Tesla has opened an experience centre here, and it is a statement that Tesla has arrived and it's a statement they Tesla has arrived in the right city and right state."

"It is a matter of great joy for us that Tesla has launched its first experience in India in Mumbai. Tesla is establishing a logistics and servicing system here. Four big charging stations are also being established by them. I am happy that Tesla chose Maharashtra as the state has become a leader in electric mobility. Tesla is launching its Model Y in India. Maharashtra has the most dynamic electric mobility policy. I believe Maharashtra will be a preferred destination when they decide to do manufacturing in India," he added.

During the inauguration of the Tesla Experience Centre, Devendra Fadnavis also highlighted the company's global recognition.

"Tesla is not just a car or a car company, it is all about design, innovation and sustainability, for which Tesla stands as a testament, and I think that is a one and only reason it is loved globally," he said.

The Chief Minister also mentioned the rising demand for electric Mobility in Maharashtra and India. He noted, "We have now in India and especially in Maharashtra, a very big and robust market for electric mobility, we are also a manufacturing hub of electric mobility now, but I think Tesla is going to change the entire market."

Towards the end of his speech, the CM assured that "Mumbai and Maharashtra are going to treat Tesla well.... consider us as partners of your (Tesla) journey." (ANI)

