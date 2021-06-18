Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 18 (ANI): A day after Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Bellad alleged that his phone was being tapped and his movement is being monitored, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that he has asked Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant to look into the matter.

"He has said that he gave a complaint to Speaker and the DG. I have asked the Bengaluru Police Commissioner to look into the matter, inquire, get details and if anybody has done it then book him. When any such matters come to light first of all we inquire. If it comes out to be the truth, we will take action," Bommai told reporters here.

The Home Minister's remarks came after Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Bellad, who has conveyed his concerns to BJP high command about Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's style of running the government, on Thursday alleged that his phone was being tapped and his movement is being monitored.

Bellad, who is said to be from the faction of the party that is seeking Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's replacement, alleged that some 'big hands' are behind the strategic calls and requested a probe into the "unknown calls" and sought security.

"I have noticed that when I go to someplace all of a sudden some people follow me there, how are they coming, how do they get to know about my movement. All these things make me feel that my phone has been tapped and it is being monitored," the BJP leader had said.

He further informed that he has submitted a letter to the Karnataka Assembly Speaker, Home Minister and Inspector General of Police (IGP) seeking an inquiry and action, and also sought security.

Bellad is among the leader who recently visited Delhi, reportedly to meet national party leaders to convey their grievances over Yediyurappa's style of running the government. (ANI)

