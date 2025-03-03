Lucknow, Mar 3 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said his party will introduce the 'Stree Samman-Samriddhi Yojana' in 2027 if voted to power in the state.

In a post on X in Hindi, Yadav wrote, "We will launch the 'Stree Samman-Samriddhi Yojana' in 2027 and empower every girl, young woman, and female citizen!"

The former chief minister also shared an about 4-minute video highlighting the challenges faced by women and portraying hope for change if the SP forms the government in 2027.

The assembly polls in UP are due in 2027.

Yadav has consistently asserted in his speeches that the SP will return to power in UP in 2027.

