Mumbai, March 3: Samajwadi Party legislator Abu Azmi stoked a major controversy on Monday, on the first day of the budget session of the Maharashtra legislature, after he claimed that Aurangzeb was a great administrator and during his time, India was called 'Sone ki Chidiya.’ Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took an aggressive stance demanding that a case of sedition should be registered against Abu Azmi saying that praising Aurangzeb is a great sin. Shinde also termed Azmi a traitor. The Shiv Sena chief leader further said,” Speaking against those who show patriotism is treason.”

Hours after Shinde strongly condemned Azmi’s statement, the Shiv Sena activists lodged a case at Marine Drive police station in south Mumbai while the party’s Thane MP filed it at Wagle Estate police station. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar Burst Into Laughter Over Rotating Chair.

SP MLA Abu Azmi Speaks on Aurangzeb

Mumbai: Maharashtra Samajwadi Party President Abu Azmi on Aurangzeb says, "All the wrong history is being shown. Aurangzeb built many temples...Aurangzeb is not a cruel leader" pic.twitter.com/cfSr26ZE6o — IANS (@ians_india) March 3, 2025

Eknath Shinde Demands Sedition Case Against Abu Azmi

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Regarding Samajwadi Party President Abu Azmi's statement on Aurangzeb, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde says, "Abu Azmi has said that Aurangzeb was a good administrator. He must apologize for this because Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was a patriot and a true… pic.twitter.com/steTQzvSS5 — IANS (@ians_india) March 3, 2025

Azmi while speaking to media said, “Wrong history is being shown. Aurangzeb built many temples. I do not consider Aurangzeb a cruel administrator. Also, the battle between Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Aurangzeb was a battle for state administration. That battle was not about Hindus and Muslims anywhere.” He further added, “I believe that during Aurangzeb's time, India's border extended to Afghanistan. At that time, our GDP was 24 per cent. At that time, India was called Sone Ki Chidiya. So, would I say that it is wrong? Also, I do not believe that the battle between Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Aurangzeb was about religion.”

Shinde in his sharp reaction said, “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj are our beloved gods. Aurangzeb killed Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj brutally after torturing him for 40 days.” Maharashtra Government Partners With Meta To Launch WhatsApp-Based Citizen Services To Bridge Gap Between Governance and the People: CM Devendra Fadnavis.

He further added, “If you watch the movie ‘Chhaava’, you will get goosebumps. It has shown the bravery of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and the cruelty of Aurangzeb. Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj had religious pride. He did not give up his religious pride, national pride and patriotism. It is very unfortunate to glorify such a religious hero, Sambhaji Maharaj, who was brutally killed.”

Shinde also mentioned, “It is not enough to condemn such a statement. A case of sedition should be registered against Abu Azmi. Sambhaji Maharaj sacrificed his life for the country. Praising Aurangzeb as a good administrator is a great sin. Abu Azmi should apologise.”

NCP chief spokesperson Anand Paranjape also refuted Azmi’s claims saying that “Aurangzeb divided Hindus and Muslims, destroyed many temples, and considering the brutal execution of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, he was indeed a cruel ruler." Shiv Sena UBT spokesman Anand Dubey also slammed Azmi for glorifying Aurangzeb.

Azmi’s statement did not go down well with the ruling and opposition parties, especially in the wake of an overwhelming response revived from the audience to the Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Chhaava’ showing the unprecedented atrocities committed by Aurangzeb against Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

