Patna (Bihar) [India], October 9 (ANI): CPI(M) MLA Ajay Kumar addressed the ongoing seat-sharing discussions within the Mahagathbandhan on Thursday, stating that the party is open to negotiations but emphasised the importance of a unified approach to the upcoming elections.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "Every party wants to secure as many seats as possible, but the one thing we all agree on is that we must fight this election in a very unified manner." He added that if necessary, the party is willing to make sacrifices on seat distribution for the sake of unity.

Kumar expressed optimism about increasing the party's seat tally, referencing the last election when CPI(M) contested on two seats, adding that the party has already presented its demands to the alliance.

"Last time we fought on two seats, so I want our seats to be increased to 4... We have presented our points to the bigger party", he said.

Reiterating the commitment to the Mahagathbandhan, Kumar asserted, "We will fight together and establish the Mahagathbandhan government."

Earlier, Congress leader Tariq Anwar said that the seat-sharing arrangement within the opposition's Mahagathbandhan for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections will be finalised soon.

"Our coordination committee is holding continuous meetings, and I hope all the seat-sharing will be finalised between today and tomorrow. The exact seat-sharing will be finalised," Anwar told ANI.

Commenting on the ruling NDA's leadership, Anwar said there appeared to be confusion as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had not been declared the alliance's chief ministerial face, despite several visits to the state by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The NDA and the Prime Minister have not yet declared Nitish Kumar as the Chief Ministerial candidate. The Prime Minister has visited Bihar several times, but even in Nitish Kumar's presence, he did not confirm that Nitish Kumar will be our CM candidate. Therefore, there is confusion," he said.

He added that within the Mahagathbandhan, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav was functioning as the alliance leader."From our side, it is clear that Tejashwi Yadav is acting as the leader of our alliance and has assumed responsibility. The coordination committee will decide whether we should contest the elections with a face or without one," he added. (ANI)

