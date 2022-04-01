New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): The Cooking gas distribution company, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) on Friday increased the CNG price by 80 paise per kg and PNG price by Rs 5.85 per cubic meter (16.5 per cent).

The company in its official statement claimed that this increment is done to cover the hike in input gas cost.

Also Read | Mumbai: Three Escape After Stealing 77 Lakh From ATM in Goregaon, Burning Machine.

Earlier, on March 24, the PNG price was increased by Rs 1/SCM.

This is the sixth increase in CNG prices in the last month. In all, rates have gone up by about Rs 4 per kg.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Conflict May Affect Supply Chains of Semiconductors, Says MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

CNG price in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi has been increased to Rs 60.81 per kg from Rs 60.01. Whereas PNG will now be available at Rs.41.61/- per SCM in Delhi.

In Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad, CNG will cost Rs 63.38 per kg, while in Gurugram the price is Rs 69.17 per kg.

Meanwhile, PNG will be available at 64.18 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)