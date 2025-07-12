Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 12 (ANI): A woman has accused a student of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta of raping her on the institute's campus, Kolkata Police said on Saturday.

According to officials, the woman lodged a complaint at the Haridevpur police station on Friday evening.

Also Read | Is There Sunday Mega Block on July 13, 2025? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know.

"Late last evening, a woman reported at Haridevpur Police Station that she was raped by a student inside the IIM Calcutta campus. Based on her complaint, a case has been registered, and the accused has been arrested," the police said.

They added that an investigation is currently underway.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Man Arrested for Secretly Filming Women While They Were Bathing.

More details are awaited.

The incident comes two weeks after a law student was gang-raped inside the South Calcutta Law College campus in Kolkata.

The incident took place on June 25, when a student was allegedly gangraped inside the South Calcutta Law College in the Kasba area of Kolkata.

Five days later, on June 30, Kolkata Police said that the three main accused in the case were arrested in less than 12 hours.

On July 9, the Alipore Court sent all four accused in the South Kolkata Law College gangrape case to 14 days of judicial custody. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)