Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 31 (PTI) An alleged illegal arms manufacturer was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Friday, police said.

Afzal was arrested at Sikanderpur village in Miranpur police station area. Three pistols, a gun and several other arms have been recovered from his possession, an officer said.

Also Read | Mumbai Reports 1,100 New COVID-19 Cases And 53 Deaths in Past 24 Hours : Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 31, 2020.

The suspect has 17 cases registered against him under the Arms Act, according to Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)