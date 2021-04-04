Lucknow, Apr 4 (PTI) Alleging a nexus between the government and the liquor mafia, the Congress on Sunday claimed that illicit liquor has killed around 400 people in the past four years in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said, "There is an unholy nexus between the government and the liquor mafia in the state. In the past four years, illicit liquor has claimed around 400 lives. The business of illicit and spurious liquor has assumed fearful proportions in UP."

Lallu also wondered as to why the government is “shielding” the liquor mafia. The UP Congress chief sought to know why no action has been initiated against officials occupying prominent posts despite hundreds of deaths.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)