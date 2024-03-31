Bhubaneswar, Mar 30 (PTI) With the IMD forecasting hot and humid conditions across Odisha in the coming days, the state government on Saturday announced morning classes for students in all schools.

In a letter to all district collectors, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Satyabrata Sahu asked them to take immediate measures to mitigate the hot and humid weather and ensure that no casualty takes place due to the possible heat wave condition.

The School and Mass Education department also directed primary, secondary and higher secondary schools including private institutions to hold morning classes from 7 AM to 11.30 AM from April 2.

The state government has also issued an advisory for the districts and asked different departments to look after various sectors for mitigating the hot and humid condition.

The Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department and Housing & Urban Development Department asked to identify the water scarcity pockets and ensure supply of drinking water through tankers.

The departments were also asked to open Drinking Water Kiosks at marketplaces, bus stands and other congregation points and take up preventive maintenance of tube wells and piped water supply systems.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), in an evening bulletin, said due to prevailing dry conditions in major parts of the state and high solar insolation, maximum temperature is likely to be between 38 to 40 degrees Celsius at many places in interior parts and between 36 to 38 degrees in the coastal districts during next 4 to 5 days.

The IMD also forecast that the minimum temperature (night temperature) is also likely to see a gradual rise by 2-3 degrees during the next 4-5 days at many places.

Most parts of coastal districts are likely to have a minimum temperature between 24 to 26 degrees C and interior districts between 22 to 24 degrees C.

The IMD said warm night conditions prevailed at isolated places in interior Odisha and the condition is likely to continue for the next 4 to 5 days.

As many as four places in the state witnessed temperature crossing 40 degrees Celsius with Malkangiri becoming the hottest place with 41 degrees C.

