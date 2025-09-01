Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 1 (ANI): The Meteorological Department of Himachal Pradesh issued an alert on Monday for heavy rains in the next six hours in several parts of the state.

The IMD has issued an alert for heavy rainfall in the following districts of Himachal Pradesh: Bilaspur, Sirmaur, Solan, Una, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Mandi, and Shimla.

Also Read | SCO Summit 2025: PM Narendra Modi Joins World Leaders in Tianjin for Photo Op (See Pic).

Earlier today, three people died in Shimla district due to continuous heavy rains in the region for the past 24 hours, which has led to damage to property and disruption in essential services.

According to the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Shimla, the fatalities were reported from Junga tehsil and Kotkhai subdivision. In Junga, Virender Kumar (35) and his 10-year-old daughter were killed when a massive landslide buried their house along with their cattle. His wife survived as she was outside at the time. Roads in the area remain blocked due to debris.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin Walk Past Happily, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Appears Isolated As Both Leaders Engage in Conversation (Watch).

In Kotkhai's Chol village, an elderly woman, Kalavati, died early on Monday morning when a landslide behind her house caused it to collapse. Locals tried to rescue her from the debris, but she succumbed to her injuries.

The DDMA stated that landslides have also affected several parts of Shimla city, disrupting power and water supplies.

In Rohru subdivision, heavy rainfall triggered a landslide in Dayar Moli village, putting three houses at risk. Four families belonging to Kuldeep, Sandeep, Pradeep, and Sonfu Ram were evacuated to safer locations. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ramesh Dhamotra said that two cowsheds were buried, trapping two cows and one sheep. Rising water levels in the Shikdi rivulet have added to residents' fears.

The DDMA has urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain alert, as the weather department has forecast continued rainfall in the region.

The monsoon havoc in Himachal Pradesh since June 20 has claimed 320 lives, with 166 deaths caused by rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, electrocution, and other calamities, and 154 in road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)