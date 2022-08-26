Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 26 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department on Friday issued a yellow warning for the next 4 days in Uttarakhand, said the officials.

In view of the IMD's notification on the expected heavy rainfall in the northern state, the administration and the National Disaster Response Force have been alerted to deal with the possibility of natural calamity if any.

Also Read | Noida Twin Towers Strong, Built in Seismic Zone, Says Joe Brinkmann of Jet Demolitions Ahead of Razing of Towers.

Earlier on August 21, SDRF rushed a team to a resort in Pauri Garhwal of Uttarakhand's Mohanchatti district after they received inputs of a family trapped amid heavy rains in the state, informed an SDRF spokesperson.

"The resort is very close to a hill and the water of the rainy drain is also increasing continuously, due to which there is an estimate of the hill's cracking. All connectivity has been broken, we are feeling extremely threatened," the spokesperson said.

Also Read | Sonali Phogat’s Brother Dismisses Allegations of Haryana MLA Gopal Kanda’s Involvement in BJP Leader’s Death.

Upon receiving the information, the rescue team has immediately reached the spot and the rescue work is currently underway, the spokesperson added.

"Rescue work is going on by SDRF, which reached the information of some people being trapped in Aranyam Resort in Mohanchatti of Pauri Garhwal district. People are being rescued from the middle of the strong flow of water," informed the SDRF.

Meanwhile, the state had experienced severe rainfall and landslides for the last few days.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday visited some disaster-prone areas near Dehradun and also took stock of the overall situation arising due to heavy rainfall and inclement weather.

He directed the officers to trace the missing people, and rescue those trapped on the roads, besides providing food, drinking water and medical facilities to the affected. On the instructions of the Chief Minister, Wadia Institute and Hesco along with their team also inspected the disaster-prone areas.

The Chief Minister directed that the supply of essential commodities like food grains, medicines, fuel etc. should be checked once again. Continuous coordination should be maintained with the mobile operator companies so that there is no problem in the communication network. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)