Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): A low-pressure area formed over the Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a deep depression and cause heavy rainfall in parts of Odisha on November 16, said IMD on Tuesday.

The low-pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman and Nicobar Islands is likely to intensify into a depression over West-Central Bay of Bengal on November 15, said Sunanda, MD, Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre, IMD.

Also Read | EU: Gender Pay Gap Still at 13%, Commission Says.

"A low-pressure area formed over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman and Nicobar Islands on November 14th. It is likely to move west-north-westwards and intensify into a depression over West-Central Bay of Bengal on November 15th," said Sunanda.

"Thereafter, it would move north-westwards and may intensify into a deep depression over the West-Central Bay of Bengal off the Andhra Pradesh coast on November 16. Subsequently, it would recurve north-northeastward and reach the north-west bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast on November 17. Due to this system, we are expecting heavy to very heavy rainfall activity over some parts of Odisha, especially coastal Odisha," added Sunanda.

Also Read | Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Drilling Begins to Create Escape Passage to 40 Labourers, Fresh Landslide Hampers Operations, Two Rescue Workers Injured.

IMD also advised fishermen not to venture into the sea from November 15 to November 17 until further notice. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)