Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted very heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours in some districts of Odisha.

"The low-pressure area has moved to the north Odisha coast. Very heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours in some districts including Sambalpur, Sonepur, Jharsugoda, Kalahandi, Keonjhar," HR Biswas, IMD Director, Bhubaneshwar told ANI.

Meanwhile, the water level has crossed danger levels in the Baitarani river following the heavy rainfall in the area.

The water has entered in the low lying areas of Mayurbanj district. The heavy rainfall has also impacted Bonta block and Bhadrak town severely.

The Special Relief Commissioner's office has issued a red alert in several parts of Odisha from tomorrow morning. These areas include Sambalpur, Sonepur, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Boudh, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal & Mayurbhanj districts. (ANI)

