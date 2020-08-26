Mumbai, August 26: Maharashtra on Wednesday reported a single-day highest spike of 14,888 coronavirus cases which took the case count to 7,18,711, a health official said. The previous highest increase in the cases was 14,492, recorded on August 21.

On Wednesday, the death toll in Maharashtra due to the pandemic reached 23,089 with addition of 295 fatalities. On the other hand, 7,637 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered cases to 5,22,427. Coronavirus in India: Live Map.

There are 1,72,873 active cases in the state now, the health official said. In state capital Mumbai, 1,854 new cases and 28 deaths were reported during the day. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the city thus rose to 1,39,537 and death toll to 7,505.

The number of active cases in Mumbai is 18,979. Pune city reported 1,640 new cases along with 37 deaths. Neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 1,008 fresh cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths.

The total number of cases reported from Pune city is 93,125 and death toll 2,418, the official said. There have been 43,007 cases of COVID-19 in PCMC while death toll there has reached 773, he said. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Serum Institute's Vaccine ‘Covishield’ Administered to 2 of 5 Volunteers at Pune's Bharati Hospital After 3 of Them Showed Antibodies.

So far 37,94,027 coronavirus tests have been carried out in the state. Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 7,18,711, New cases 14,888, Death toll 23,089, Recoveries 5,22,427, Active cases 1,72,873 and people tested so far 37,94,027.

