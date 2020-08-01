New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Heavy rains are expected over the central plains and the western coast on August 6 due to a low-pressure area, Ministry of Earth Sciences Secretary M Rajeevan said on Saturday.

Heavy rains are also expected over Mumbai, especially on August 6, he added.

Rajeevan said a weather system over the Bay of Bengal will move across central India to Gujarat, which will bring in heavy rains.

"Monsoon update as predicted @moesgoi models indicate a weather system over BoB by 4 Aug, a remnant from Pacific. Likely move across Central India to Gujarat. Very Heavy rains expected over central plains & west coast including Mumbai (esp on 6th) Update forecasts with @Indiametdept," he said in a tweet.

As on July 31, the central division of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had a four-per cent rainfall deficiency. The division comprises Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and the Union territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. The two Union territories have also recorded deficient rainfall.

