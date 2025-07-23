Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI): In a significant step towards balancing tradition with environmental responsibility, the government, on Wednesday, submitted an affidavit in the Bombay High Court stating that domestic Ganesh idols of a certain height will be immersed in artificial ponds, said a press statement.

While large idols of Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandals will be immersed in the traditional manner in the sea, with all necessary environmental precautions in place.

This move will pave the way for the immersion of large Ganesh idols in the sea. The ban on POP (Plaster of Paris) posed a serious threat to the livelihoods of lakhs of sculptors and jeopardised the economy of a major traditional industry.

In response, Maharashtra's Cultural Affairs Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar urged the Rajiv Gandhi Science and Technology Commission to conduct a thorough study. A panel led by renowned scientist Dr Anil Kakodkar was commissioned to examine the use of POP and its environmental impact, and it submitted key recommendations to the government.

Following the submission of this report by the Union Ministry of Environment to the court, the ban on POP was lifted. The court then directed the state government to clarify its stand on the immersion of large Ganesh idols.

Relying on the findings of Dr Kakodkar's committee, the state conducted a detailed study and submitted its affidavit before the Bombay High Court today. The matter was heard by the bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sandeep Marne, with Advocate General Birendra Saraf outlining the state's policy before the court.

Meanwhile, the government has affirmed its commitment to upholding tradition, particularly the age-old practice of immersing large and prominent Ganesh idols in the sea in Mumbai. To maintain ecological balance, the existing system of using artificial ponds for immersing a large number of smaller, household idols of a certain height will continue as before.

Emphasising Mumbai's rich legacy of over a hundred years of Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav celebrations, the government has assured the court that the sanctity of the festival and its associated rituals, including idol immersion, will be fully preserved. At the same time, environmentally conscious measures will also be implemented.

The court has taken note of the government's stance, and the hearing will continue tomorrow. (ANI)

