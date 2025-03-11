New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): The Immigration and Foreigners Bill 2025 was introduced in the Lok Sabha today by the Union Home Minister of State, Nityanand Rai. The bill aims to modernize and consolidate India's immigration laws.

He presented the bill on behalf of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Union MoS Nityanand Rai said, "On behalf of Amit Shah, I propose that the requirement of passport or travel document be settled in respect of persons entering and exiting India, certain powers be granted to the Central Government and to regulate matters related to foreigners including requirement of visa and registration and permission be given to establish a bill dealing with matters connected or incidental to them."

Congress MP Manish Tewari from Chandigarh opposed the bill, claiming that it violates the "multiple fundamental rights" under the Constitution of India.

He said, "Under 72(2) of the rules of business of the Lok Sabha, I rise to oppose the Immigration and Foreigners Bill. Rule 72(1) of the rules of procedure and conduct of business of the Lok Sabha contemplates two situations. One is opposition to a bill simplicities and second on opposition to a bill on the grounds of legislative incompetence. This is a violation of fundamental rights on multiple counts... It violates multiple fundamental rights under the Constitution of India."

TMC MP Sougata Roy also opposed the Immigration and Foreigners Bill 2025. He said, "I beg to oppose the Immigration and Foreigners Bill. There are already 4 bills in the country for the entry and exit of foreigners..."

This Bill gives the Central government certain powers to provide for the requirement of passports or other travel documents in respect of persons entering into and exiting from India and for regulating matters related to foreigners, including the requirement of visa and registration and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

The second part of the budget session of Parliament began on Monday and will continue till April 4. (ANI)

