Bengaluru, March 10: India Post launched a set of five picture post cards of late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar on Monday to commemorate his 50th birth anniversary. S. Rajendra Kumar, Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle stated that India Post is celebrating late actor's 50th birth anniversary by collaborating with they have collaborated with Punith Rajkumar's Gandhadagudi Agarbattis to bring out the postcards.

The India Post will also issue Special Cancellation, a unique postmark used to commemorate a special occasion, on March 17. Interested can avail the special post cards from philatelic bureaus in Karnataka. They can also avail Special Cancellations on five picture post cards. Karnataka government, honouring late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, has named the stretch of ring road after him in Bengaluru. Then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai heading the BJP government inaugurated the ring road in February 2023. Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Case: Karnataka Government Orders Probe Against Jailed Actress’ Father Ramachandra Rao.

The government had approved the proposal to name the stretch of Mysuru Road to Bannerghatta Road after Puneeth Rajkumar. Then, Minister for Revenue R. Ashoka had said that "Puneeth is a rich heart human being who is involved in social work". “Stars charge crores for advertisements. Puneeth became an ambassador of Nandini Milk, a product produced through cooperative Karnataka Milk Federation without taking any money to help farmers,” he said. ‘The Eye’: Shruti Haasan’s Hot Kissing Scene From Her British Debut Movie Leaks Online; Video Clip Goes Viral on Social Media and Reddit.

Kannada superstar, his brother Shivarajkumar, Raghavendra Rajkumar and Puneeth’s wife Ashwini Puneethrajkumar participated in the programme. Prime Minister Narendra Modi while hosting a party in Bengaluru, along with KGF Chapter -2’ fame Yash, ‘Kantara’ fame director and actor Rishab Shetty, Hombale films Producer Vijay Kirgandur also invited late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar’s wife Ashiwni Puneeth Rajkumar in February 2023. Puneet Rajkumar passed away on October 29, 2021. The youngest son of Kannada matinee idol Late Dr Rajkumar, was a versatile personality who excelled on the big and small screens. He was known for his philanthropy.

