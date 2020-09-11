Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 11 (ANI): Impressed by the grit of a young boy who sells 'Golgappas', Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has announced a grant of Rs 5 lakh for him.

A press note read, "Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday announced a grant of Rs 5 lakhs for a young boy from Amritsar whose viral video of selling Golgappas on the roadside to earn his livelihood had touched the hearts of thousands of people."

As per the press note, the youngster was seen refusing the offer of money from an individual, and said he wanted only his hard-earned money.

According to the press note, the Chief Minister told a questioner on #AskCaptain today that he had also seen the video, which captured the spirit of `Punjabiyat'. He agreed with the citizen's suggestion that the boy should be helped by the state government and immediately announced Rs 5 lakh.

Captain Amarinder said he will ask Amritsar DC to invest the grant in a Fixed Deposit and the interest on it will be used for the boy's education. "I am impressed by the grit of this young boy," he added. (ANI)

