New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Delhi government on Tuesday declared results for Classes IX and XI, which were made accessible on the Directorate of Education's (DOE) website for the first time.

Considering new guidelines that were published by DOE with a view of security and safety of students amid the COVID-19 pandemic, schools have sent the results to students via SMS and Whatsapp instead of calling them to school to collect the results, said the Delhi government.

As many as 2.58 lakh students were enrolled in IX grade in 2020-21, out of which 2.45 lakh appeared for mid-term exams. Final results of students were collated based on mid-term and internal assessments. Based on this evaluation criteria, 1.97 students in IX passed in Delhi.

The passing percentage is 80.3 per cent for students in IX grade. Last year, the passing percentage of students was 65 percent which increased to 85 per cent based on project-based assessments.

Similarly, out of 1.70 students in XI grade 1.69 lakh students appeared for exams and 1.65 students passed. In Class XI, 96.9 per cent students have passed. In 2019-20, 99.25 per cent students in XI grade passed the compartment exams. Project-based assessment formed the evaluation criteria of XI examinations, identical to IX evaluation criteria.

The Delhi government also informed that the examinations of Social Studies, Sanskrit and Third Language for grade IX and Geography & Business Studies for Grade XI could not be conducted for the year 2020-21. Further, average marks of best two performing subjects out of the main five subjects have been given in the subjects where the exams could not be conducted or the student is absent for whatever reason.

This year, 12500 students in grade IX and 3500 students in grade XI did not appear for mid-term examinations. All those students who have not appeared for any exams will be eligible for re-assessment. The reassessment will be based on class-based assignments, project work and other assessments. Guidelines regarding re-assessment will be released soon by the Directorate of Education, said the state government. (ANI)

