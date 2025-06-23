New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has expressed outrage over the alleged irregularities in the Housing Department and launched a scathing attack on the Congress Government in Karnataka.

"The condition of MLAs in the ruling party has become like the story of Tabara," he remarked angrily.

Speaking at a press conference from his official residence in New Delhi, the Union Minister said, "MLAs are wandering like the character Tabara, going around offices and ministers for grants and government schemes. If even ruling party members are facing such problems, what would be the plight of opposition MLAs?"

He recalled the famous Kannada short story 'Tabarana Kathe' written by K.P. Poornachandra Tejaswi, which was made into a film by Girish Kasaravalli. "It's the story of a watchman who runs from pillar to post to claim his pension. Unfortunately, today's MLAs are in the same situation, running to ministers and engineers' offices for schemes and funds. Never before has the state seen such a sorry state of governance," he said.

"The state today resembles the tale of Alibaba and 34 thieves. While the Chief Minister and ministers are busy enjoying commission money, MLAs cannot even face people in their constituencies. Is there any greater shame than this?" Kumaraswamy asked.

"This is not a claim made by opposition, these are statements made by senior Congress MLAs themselves. Leaders like B.R. Patil, Raju Kage, and Belur Gopalakrishna have said this. They are the ones giving certificates to this government," he added.

"For the past three days, the Housing Department has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The government is trying to throw dust in the eyes of the public. This government no longer fears or respects the people," Kumaraswamy said.

"Let's talk about BR Patil, not just any MLA, but a senior and experienced legislator. While he was unaware, 950 houses were sanctioned in his constituency by the Housing Department. When he questioned the Minister's close aide over a phone call, the aide's response has gone viral in an audio clip. MLAs are being told, 'File a complaint if there's a real issue; we'll take action.' Who gave that aide the power to decide what action is to be taken? Has the Minister given him collection rights?" Kumaraswamy questioned angrily.

"Is there even a Chief Minister in Karnataka? Is this really a government?" he asked.

"The Deputy CM runs away saying, 'I'll check and get back to you.' Promises made in the legislative party meeting are not being fulfilled. It's not just opposition voices. Your own party MLAs are saying this, Mr. CM. Your MLAs are in a Tabara-like situation, asking for funds for their constituencies, while only those who pay commissions are getting grants," the Union Minister said in a direct attack on the Chief Minister.

"If one department can be mired in such corruption, does the CM even exist? The DyCM is calling B.R. Patil's allegations false, portraying himself as Harishchandra. Even MLA Raju Kage has made similar allegations. He said he has been requesting special grants for two years. Tenders haven't been floated, nor has the money been released. What is the Chief Minister's intention?"

"The same CM who promised grants and development at the legislature party meeting is now harassing MLAs with demands for commission. Legislators are being pressurised to avoid from going to their constituencies," Kumaraswamy alleged.

"Belur Gopalakrishna, another MLA from your party, has demanded the resignation of the minister and a full investigation into the irregularities. When your own MLAs are lighting camphor at your face (a symbolic warning in Kannada), what would be the plight of BJP and JD(S) MLAs?"

"MLAs are wandering helplessly for grants, while middlemen collect commissions. MLAs are being forced to pay to get any development work done," Kumaraswamy stated.

Union Minister Slams CM Siddaramaiah for his 'careless' attitude and said, "When journalists in Raichur asked the Chief Minister about MLA grants, he mockingly laughed and said, 'Does the CM carry grants with him? Ha... Ha...' He went on to ask the journalists, 'Where are the grants?' Is this the conduct of a Chief Minister? Is he trying to destroy the legacy of Devaraj Urs?" Kumaraswamy asked sarcastically.

"Why did the CM remove Atheeq, a retired IAS officer, from his Office?" Kumaraswamy asked. "He had approved a Rs 1,000 crore action plan for the next three years. Under the guise of minority welfare, how much of this money was misappropriated?"

"I know what Atheeq did to help Congress come to power. I also know what he was made to do once in office. There are people in this government who are more powerful than the CM himself. More than Rs 625 crore was released without Cabinet approval or consent from the Finance Department," the Union Minister alleged.

"Funds have been spent without Cabinet approval. Crores meant for minorities have been looted. Does this Chief Minister have the legitimacy to remain in office?" Kumaraswamy thundered.

"Yes, provide as much aid as needed to minorities legally. But how was the money released without any financial concurrence? Who is responsible for this? Everyone involved must face the law," he said clearly.

"There are multiple layers of scams within the Housing Department. Will the Chief Minister demand the Housing Minister's resignation? Does this CM have the courage, integrity, or moral authority to do so?" Kumaraswamy asked. (ANI)

