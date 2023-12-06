India News | In Delhi, 13 Police Stations Running in Rented Premises: MoS Home Nityanand Rai

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Wednesday informed the Rajya Sabha that 13 police stations are running on rented premises in the national capital.

Agency News ANI| Dec 06, 2023 07:02 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | In Delhi, 13 Police Stations Running in Rented Premises: MoS Home Nityanand Rai
Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai (File Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that 13 police stations are running on rented premises in the national capital.

MoS Home Nityanand Rai, in a written reply to the questions of Congress MPs Dhiraj Prasad Sahu and Amee Yajnik, said that Delhi Police carries out the responsibility of maintaining law and order in the national capital.

Also Read | Health Ministry Initiates CPR Training, Mansukh Mandaviya Participates As Heart Attack Cases Surge (Watch Video).

In order to enable the Delhi Police to carry out its responsibility effectively, the government provides adequate funds every year as per the projected requirements, he said.

Rai further said in the Upper House that Delhi Police has informed that out of the total 225 police stations, 13 are running on rented premises.

Also Read | Delhi PWD Minister Atishi Asks Officials To Finish Work on Under-Construction Flyover in Anand Vihar by April 2024.

"Setting up a police station as per requirements and the infrastructure development thereof is a continuous and ongoing process," he added.

"Out of 13 rented police stations in the national capital, Jaitpur police station is paying rent of Rs 7,56,000," MoS Home added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Close
Search

India News | In Delhi, 13 Police Stations Running in Rented Premises: MoS Home Nityanand Rai

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Wednesday informed the Rajya Sabha that 13 police stations are running on rented premises in the national capital.

Agency News ANI| Dec 06, 2023 07:02 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | In Delhi, 13 Police Stations Running in Rented Premises: MoS Home Nityanand Rai
Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai (File Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that 13 police stations are running on rented premises in the national capital.

MoS Home Nityanand Rai, in a written reply to the questions of Congress MPs Dhiraj Prasad Sahu and Amee Yajnik, said that Delhi Police carries out the responsibility of maintaining law and order in the national capital.

Also Read | Health Ministry Initiates CPR Training, Mansukh Mandaviya Participates As Heart Attack Cases Surge (Watch Video).

In order to enable the Delhi Police to carry out its responsibility effectively, the government provides adequate funds every year as per the projected requirements, he said.

Rai further said in the Upper House that Delhi Police has informed that out of the total 225 police stations, 13 are running on rented premises.

Also Read | Delhi PWD Minister Atishi Asks Officials To Finish Work on Under-Construction Flyover in Anand Vihar by April 2024.

"Setting up a police station as per requirements and the infrastructure development thereof is a continuous and ongoing process," he added.

"Out of 13 rented police stations in the national capital, Jaitpur police station is paying rent of Rs 7,56,000," MoS Home added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Luton Town vs Arsenal
100K+ searches
Redmi 13C
50K+ searches
The Archies
50K+ searches
Arsenal
20K+ searches
Byju Raveendran
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
Google Trends Google Trends
Luton Town vs Arsenal
100K+ searches
Redmi 13C
50K+ searches
The Archies
50K+ searches
Arsenal
20K+ searches
Byju Raveendran
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma