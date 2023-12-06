India News | In Delhi, 13 Police Stations Running in Rented Premises: MoS Home Nityanand Rai

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that 13 police stations are running on rented premises in the national capital.

MoS Home Nityanand Rai, in a written reply to the questions of Congress MPs Dhiraj Prasad Sahu and Amee Yajnik, said that Delhi Police carries out the responsibility of maintaining law and order in the national capital.

In order to enable the Delhi Police to carry out its responsibility effectively, the government provides adequate funds every year as per the projected requirements, he said.

Rai further said in the Upper House that Delhi Police has informed that out of the total 225 police stations, 13 are running on rented premises.

"Setting up a police station as per requirements and the infrastructure development thereof is a continuous and ongoing process," he added.

"Out of 13 rented police stations in the national capital, Jaitpur police station is paying rent of Rs 7,56,000," MoS Home added. (ANI)

