New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): A training program was organised in the Central Health Ministry on giving the first CPR in case of cardiac arrest, during which Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of State for Health Dr Bharti Pawar and SP Singh Baghel were also present.

Regarding which, the Union Health Minister said that if CPR can be given to the patient in time in case of cardiac arrest, then the patient's life can be saved till the time he reaches the hospital or the ambulance arrives and sometimes the risk of death can also be avoided.

CPR, or Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation is an emergency lifesaving procedure performed when the heart stops beating. Immediate CPR can double or triple the chances of survival after cardiac arrest.

That is why it is important that more and more people are aware of this process, for which the Health Ministry is running a CPR Awareness Program in collaboration with the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences.

While starting this campaign, the Union Health Minister himself took training in giving CPR and said, "First of all, our effort should be to keep our heart healthy and to keep our heart healthy, we should take a balanced diet and do regular exercise. Take better care of your eating habits, by doing all this our heart can remain healthy."

"But if cardiac arrest occurs in any situation, the person experiencing this arrest can be helped by giving him CPR. For this it is important that everyone should know about it. For this we are running this training program. National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is running CPR awareness program across the country," said

In view of the recent deaths due to heart attacks among youth, this special campaign of CPR training is being run by the Health Ministry.

For this, it is important that people know about it; there should be awareness and information about it among the general public. For this, this training program is being run.

The Health Minister said that for this, the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences will provide CPR training to people across the country and an awareness program will be run.

He also said that more than 20 lakh people from across the country have registered to take training under this campaign. Today, this type of training is going on across the country, so that maximum awareness can be created among the people. People should take training in giving CPR and can help the patient in case of cardiac arrest.

The Health Minister said that cardiac arrest can happen anywhere. Many times, people get this arrest at railway stations, bus stops and on the road. People fall down while walking anywhere and suffer cardiac arrest. Many times, this arrest occurs even when a person is at his office or at work.

In such a situation, if the people around him have the right information and awareness about giving CPR, then the person can be saved in time. Patients suffering from heart diseases and the people around them should take this training so that they can help people.

Along with this, Dr Abhijat Sheth, president of the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences, said that we do not want to limit this type of training only to institutions. That is why this campaign is being run to provide this type of training at the community level.

Dr. Sheth said that this is a very simple technique that even common people can learn and help the patient in case of cardiac arrest, provide first aid to such a patient till he reaches the hospital or ambulance and save him from dying.

There is no need for any kind of equipment for this; the patient can be helped by applying pressure to the chest with both hands and also by giving mouth-to-mouth oxygen. (ANI)

