Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): 65 kilograms of opium worth Rs 6.5 crore being brought from the northeast in a truck were seized in Mandsaur, police said on Sunday.

The police had received information that a 10-wheeler truck numbered RJ43GA5582 containing bamboo will be coming with a heavy amount of drugs hidden in the truck.

The driver is a drug dealer and is coming from the northeast by traveling around 3000 km.

When the truck reached the Rajmarg, the police stopped it for checking, after which the driver tried to flee. But, he was arrested by the police, and the truck was also seized.

The police seized around 65 kg of opium in 13 packets, which were hidden in the toolbox beside the seat of the truck. As per the police, the drugs were worth Rs 6.5 crores in the market.

The arrested person has been identified as Shravan Kumar. The police registered the case against him under sections 8 and 18 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

During the interrogation, the accused told police that he has been in this drug business for a long time. He brings drugs from the northeast and sells them in Rajasthan. He also said that his vehicle was also caught in 2019, but then he managed to escape from the police.

The police said that many drug nexuses are running in the northeast. They purchase opium and crude at cheaper rates and then sell it at twice or thrice the prices in North India.

In the past few days, four such vehicles have been seized by the police, and further investigation is being carried out, the police said. (ANI)

