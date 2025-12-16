Site of the accident on at Milestone 127 on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh (Photo/ANI)

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 16 (ANI): Chandra Prakash Singh, Mathura District Magistrate, on Tuesday said that the death toll in the multi-vehicle collision that took place on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura has risen to 13.

Among the deceased, one was from Prayagraj, one from Gonda, and one from Azamgarh. Efforts are underway to identify the other victims of the accident, he said.

All 60 people injured in the accident are receiving treatment in different hospitals.

The District Magistrate has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the horrific road accident. The Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) will submit an inquiry report on the accident's cause and measures to prevent similar accidents in the future.

An FIR is being registered by the police, the District Magistrate said.

Moreover, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also taken cognisance of the tragic accident. The administration will provide assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

The mishap took place this morning at Milestone 127 under the Baldev police station area on the Yamuna Expressway. After teh collission of 11 vehicles, a massive fire broke out in 10 of them. At least 14 fire tenders brought the fire under control after several hours. Traffic movement on the Agra-Noida Expressway was restored after a four-hour rescue operation.

Mathura CMO Dr Radha Vallabh todau said that medical teams have been deployed to identify the dead bodies through DNA samples, further outlining that the total number of bodies is still unconfirmed. He assured that the post-mortem examinations are underway and the entire medical team has been deployed.

"There was an accident on the highway involving several buses that collided with one another. A fire broke out afterwards... We do not yet have any information about the bodies. Post-mortem examinations are currently being carried out here. Two teams are involved, and our entire medical team is fully deployed..." he said.

Vallabh further stated that the bodies will be identified through DNA samples. He also noted that the total number of bodies is still unclear as the official "panchnama" hasn't arrived yet.

"All the bodies will be identified through DNA samples... The official 'panchnama' of bodies that have arrived here hasn't been done yet... We don't know how many bodies there are at this time..." he added.

According to the police, the accident occurred on the Yamuna Expressway at Milestone 127 due to low visibility from dense fog. (ANI)

