New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Monday paid tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee, saying the country has lost one of its greatest leaders of Independent India.

In his message, Dr Singh said he and Pranab Mukherjee worked very closely in the government.

The former Prime Minister said he depended on the late leader a great deal for his wisdom, vast knowledge and experience of public affairs.

Pranab Mukherjee had served as minister in the two UPA governments headed by Manmohan Singh from 2004 till he was elected the 13th President of India in 2012.

"I wish to convey to all members of his family, my deepest condolences on this sad occasion," he said.

Pranab Mukherjee served as Defence Minister from May 2004 to October 2006, External Affairs Minister from October 2006 to May 2009 and Finance Minister from Jan 2009 to June 2012.

Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone brain surgery for the removal of a clot. He was 84 (ANI)

