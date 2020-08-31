Mumbai, August 31: Ahead of the immersion ceremony of the Lord Ganesha idols, the Mumbai police will deploy 35,000 personnel across the city on Tuesday to avoid untoward incident. According to reports around 5,000 CCTV will be operational in Mumbai for the occasion amid lockdown over COVID-19 pandemic. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Maharashtra Government Issues Guidelines For Ganesh Mandals; Makes Registration Mandatory, Restricts Idol Size To 4 Feet.

CCTV network of over 5,000 cameras would be used to monitor people’s movement on the street leading to Chowpatties for Ganesh idols immersions. The police have also roped in additional troops of State Reserve Police Force, Riot Control Force and Rapid Action Force, Quick Response Teams (QRTs), Bomb Detection Disposal Squads and homeguards for the bandobast,” reported Hindustan Times citing a statement from police.

Tweet by ANI:

The administration has also advised people not to go unnecessarily to visarjan point. The government has also asked people to maintain physical distancing during the immersion of Ganesh Idols. This year, the Ganpati celebrations were subdued due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Public was allowed to visit Ganesh pandals, like Lalbaugh ka Raja, Chinchpokli ka Raja and Khetwadi cha Raja and temples. These pandals were directed to install Ganpati idols of not more than four feet. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Performs 'Arti' at His Residence in Mumbai, Seeks Blessing of Lord Ganesha.

The 10-day festival began on August 22, with the installation of Ganesh idols, Ganesh Chaturthi is the annual celebration of Lord Ganesha’s arrival on earth from Kailash Parvat, with his mother Parvati. This festival is celebrated on the Shukla Chaturthi during the Hindu month of Bhadrapada or Avani in Tamil calendars.

