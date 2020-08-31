Kolkata, August 31: The West Bengal government on Monday allowed bars and restaurants to serve alcohol at service areas of their licensed premises. The relaxation has been given following the Centre's Unlock guidelines that lifted the ban on consumption of liquor in public places. Dance bars and dance floors at restaurants will remain shut across West Bengal, the state government added.

"Service of liquor for consumption may take place within any service area attached to such bar. Operating hours of liquor service will be according to the opening hours of food service in restaurants as specified by appropriate authorities in view of the pandemic situation," said the West Bengal government in its order. Adequate measures to ensure strict adherence to social distancing norms, wearing face mask etc. are mandatory. West Bengal Govt Extends Lockdown in Containment Zones Till Sep 30, Metro Services to be Resumed in Graded Manner From Sep 8.

"Restaurants will liquor service area shall operate with 50% occupancy with regard to strict compliance of all the COVID-19 guidelines. Restaurants shall not allow any guest to use the dance floor, if any, within the service area in order to avoid crowding," the state government said. These relaxations are only for areas outside containment zones in the state.

