Thiruvananthapuram, May 13 (PTI) Kerala police chief Anil Kant on Friday evaluated the progress of investigation into various crime cases in the state during a review meeting held at the police headquarters here.

The Director General of Police said the special teams, formed at the state and district level to probe the cases and activities of goons, were effective and directed the district police chiefs to coordinate the district level investigations.

The crime review meeting, which was attended by officers from the rank of district police chiefs to the rank of ADGP, reviewed the cases in the state from January this year.

The state police chief asked the personnel to be vigilant against attempts to create communal violence and monitor and intervene in the social media activities that might incite communal hatred and violence.

"Such persons who spread hatred must be brought before the law. The police should take stern action against drug smuggling and distribution," the DGP's office said in a release.

Anil Kant asked the police to behave politely with the public and directed the district police chiefs to ensure that personnel do not indulge in corruption of any kind.

The review meeting also discussed steps to be taken to reduce road accidents in the state.

