New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Refunds of over Rs 1,02,952 crore have been issued to the taxpayers during the current financial year, the CBDT said on Wednesday.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) frames policy for the Income Tax Department.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

This figure includes income tax refunds of Rs 27,965 crore in 76,21,956 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 74,987 crore in 1,70,424 cases, according to an official Twitter post.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,02,952 crore to more than 77.92 lakh taxpayers from 1st April, 2021 to 25th October, 2021."

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

"This includes 46.09 lakh refunds of AY (assessment year) 2021-22 amounting to Rs 6,657.40 crore," the Income Tax Department tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)