New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): With average testing of more than 18 lakh COVID samples per day in June, India has tested over 40 crore samples across the country till Friday, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

As on June 1, India had tested 35 crores COVID-19 samples, it reached 40,18,11,892 samples across the country on June 25.

Professor Dr Balram Bhargava the Director-General of ICMR said, "This testing milestone is a testimony to the fact that India has been successful in implementing the strategy of 5T approach "Test, Track, Trace, Treat and use of Technology" efficiently, which will enable us to contain the spread of the pandemic.''

The total number of diagnostic laboratories in the country has reached 2,675, out of which dedicated government laboratories are 1,676 and private laboratory's number stands at 999, the ICMR said.

As many as 48,698 new COVID-19 cases, 64,818 recoveries, and 1,183 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry.The total number of positive cases now stands at 3,01,83,143, including 2,91,93,085 recoveries and 3,94,493 deaths.There are currently 5,95,565 active cases in the country, 1.97 per cent of the total caseload. Yesterday, there were 6,12,868.The recovery rate stands at 96.72 per cent, while the death rate is 1.31 per cent. (ANI)

