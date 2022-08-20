New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) India on Saturday logged 13,272 fresh coronavirus infections that pushed its tally to 4,43,27,890, while the number of active cases came down to 1,01,166, according to Union health ministry data.

The toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 5,27,289 with 36 fatalities, including six deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Also Read | Rajiv Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Pay Tributes to Late Father on 78th Birth Anniversary.

The active cases comprise 0.23 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.58 per cent, the ministry said.

A decline of 664 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Also Read | Manish Sisodia CBI Raids: 'CBI Team Seized My Computer, Mobile Phone & Some Important Documents', Says Delhi Deputy CM.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.21 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.87 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,36,99,435, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent, it said.

So far, 209.40 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country under the nationwide vaccination drive, it added.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)