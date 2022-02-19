Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 19 (ANI): In a significant development indicative of strong Indo-Bangla ties, the long-standing impasse over lifting water from river Feni--flowing along the Indo-Bangla international borders--has been resolved followed by a field level inspection conducted on Saturday last.

Apart from that, higher officials from both the countries took a resolve to prevent erosion in certain patches of the river bank to maintain the health and navigability of the river, District Magistrate, South Tripura, Saju Waheed said on Saturday.

Also Read | Covaxin to Be Evaluated as COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate in US, Says Bharat Biotech.

Waheed, who was a member of the Indian delegation that received the Bangladesh delegates and who later inspected the approved projects at the river banks, said that the joint visit was successful by all means as works are expected to start within the next two to three weeks.

"It is a big breakthrough. For the last 12 years, these projects did not see any development despite the fact both the countries approved the water ties long back. The field level inspections, such as identification of land and other construction works, were getting delayed due to some unforeseen reasons. Hopefully, within the next two to three weeks, works shall start in the selected spots", he added.

Also Read | NGT Directs Punjab Govt To Take Action As per Panel Report on Illegal Mining.

Explaining about the projects, he said, there are two important projects that are ambitious as well as very necessary for the people living on the banks of river Feni.

Firstly, construction of an intake well on the river that will source water to the water treatment plant in sabroom. This project is aimed at providing clean drinking water to the entire civic area.

The existing well is not went defunct and both the countries have agreed to relocate the well so that uninterrupted potable water can be supplied to the bordering town, he said adding: "We have finalized the place where the intake well will be set up and in the coming weeks works in this direction shall start".

The second project, he said, is pertaining to the conservation of the river water. "Soil erosion emerged as a big trouble affecting the health of the river which is a source of life and livelihood for many. On the Indian side, there are 19 selected points where erosion of soil is being reported whereas in the Bangladesh side nine such sites have been pointed out. Both the countries shall work in coordination to maintain the health of the river and keep a close watch on activities that might affect the navigability of the river", said the official.

A total 1.8 cusecs of water will be lifted by the Indian side from river Feni for the water treatment plant, the officials further told ANI. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)