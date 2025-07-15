New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) India on Tuesday celebrated the return of its astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to Earth after spending 18 days at the International Space Station, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he has inspired a billion dreams with his dedication, courage and pioneering spirit.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the nation in welcoming Shukla back from his "historic" space mission.

Shukla is the first Indian to have visited the International Space Station.

"I join the nation in welcoming Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla as he returns to Earth from his historic mission to Space," Modi said in a post on X.

Lauding Shukla's feat, the prime minister said it marks another milestone towards India's own human space flight mission - Gaganyaan.

President Murmu hailed Shukla's role in piloting Axiom Mission 4 to the International Space Station that created a new milestone for India's space exploration.

"My congratulations to everyone involved in this mission," she said in a post on X.

Waving and smiling to cameras, Shukla and three other Axiom-4 mission astronauts emerged from the Dragon Grace spacecraft on Tuesday, taking their first breath of fresh air after completing their space sojourn.

The Dragon spacecraft splashed down off the San Diego coast in southern California at 3:01 PM IST, capping a 20-day space travel of which 18 days were spent at the International Space Station.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said it is "indeed a defining moment in India's space odyssey".

"As India's first astronaut to reach the ISS, his unwavering commitment and professional excellence have brought immense pride to every citizen," he said in a post on X.

"Bharat's space prowess continues to soar to new heights, and this mission will inspire generations of aspiring astronauts and scientists to reach for the stars," Dhankhar said.

Several union ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, chief ministers and opposition leaders lauded Shukla for his feat.

As soon as Shukla made a successful splashdown in the Pacific Ocean aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon, thousands of miles away, his hometown of Lucknow erupted with chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and applause.

At his alma mater, the City Montessori School's (CMS's) Kanpur Road campus, tears flowed freely as Shukla's family members, along with students, teachers and dignitaries, greeted the touchdown by waving the Indian flag.

Shukla's father, Shambhu Dayal Shukla, mother Asha Devi and sister Suchi Misra were visibly emotional.

"He has been to space and back and we are all over the moon because this mission has its own importance for the country's Gaganyaan programme," Shambhu Dayal Shukla said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Shubhanshu Shukla has not just touched space, but also "lifted India's aspirations to new heights".

Singh, a Lok Sabha member from Lucknow, spoke to Shukla's father on the phone to convey his greetings and told him that the country is proud of his son's achievements.

Shukla, a 39-year-old Indian Air Force officer and test pilot, completed his maiden space voyage as part of the Axiom-4 mission, a commercial spaceflight supported by ISRO and NASA, and operated by Axiom Space.

"Driven by the sheer quest for greatness of Bharat, he has scripted an episode of triumph that has not only enhanced our pride but also renewed the confidence among Indian astronauts and scientists about their genius and grit.

"The knowledge and experience acquired in this journey will be crucial for Bharat in future space missions," Shah said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lauded Shukla, saying his feat is a matter of pride.

"Welcome home, Shubhanshu Shukla! We are really happy to see that you are back. It is a matter of pride for us to see what you have done. Congratulations to you and your team members, and best wishes to your family," Banerjee posted on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called Shukla's achievement "a glorious symbol of courage, dedication and commitment to science".

"Every Indian, especially the people of Uttar Pradesh, is proud today. India awaits your return with great excitement," he added.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati said the news of his safe return is not only encouraging for youth but also uplifting for the entire nation.

"Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Shukla, originally from Lucknow, his family, and all space scientists and institutions behind this success. Such experiences will certainly benefit crores of people in the country," she said.

Union minister Jitendra Singh said Shukla is expected to arrive in India by August 17 following a series of post-mission procedures.

Union minister Jitendra Singh said Shukla is expected to arrive in India by August 17 following a series of post-mission procedures.