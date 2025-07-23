New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) India and Israel on Wednesday concurred to work towards developing an "institutional framework" for further deepening their defence ties.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh held a bilateral meeting with Director General, Israel's Ministry of Defence, Major General (Res) Amir Baram in New Delhi during which the two sides agreed to further strengthen the bilateral defence cooperation with a "long-term perspective", officials said.

"They concurred to work towards developing an institutional framework for further deepening of defence ties," the Indian defence ministry said in a statement.

The Israel DG condemned the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam and conveyed "full support for India's fight against terrorism", it said.

Singh reiterated India's zero-tolerance approach to terrorism, condemned the October 7, 2023 terror attacks on Israel and called for the release of all hostages.

The two sides also reviewed the progress of the ongoing defence collaboration activities since the last Joint Working Group meeting held in India in July 2024.

This visit by the DG of Israel's Ministry of Defence marks a "pivotal step in India-Israel defence relations and reinforces both sides' commitment to enhance their strategic partnership", the statement added.

