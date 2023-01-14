New Delhi, January 14: India saw a single-day rise of 179 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have declined to 2,227, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,80,936) while the death toll was 5,30,726 with one death reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. COVID-19: India Reports 188 New Coronavirus Infections, Active Cases Decline to 2,554.

A decrease of 30 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in 24 hours. The daily positivity was recorded at 0.10 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was also 0.10 per cent.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,47,983, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.16 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. India Reports 226 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours; Active Cases Rise to 3,653.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

