New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): India produced over 60 million personal protective equipment (PPE) and 150 million N95 masks in just seven months, said Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani while addressing a programme on Aatmanirbhar Bharat via videoconferencing on Friday.

"India produced over 60 million PPE and 150 million N95 masks from March to October. We have exported over 20 million PPE suits and 40 million masks so far," she said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Asks Banks to Focus on Doubling Farmers’ Income.

Irani added till March, India didn't have any company producing the PPE suits, and today we have more than 11,000 companies making the protective gears. "Similarly, from the two companies making the N95 masks in March, today we have over 200." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)