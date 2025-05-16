Kathmandu (Nepal), May 16 (ANI): With the Himalayan region witnessing accelerated glacier melt and growing ecological vulnerability, Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav here on Friday flagged the deepening climate crisis in the world's highest mountains and urged regional cooperation to share scientific knowledge and safeguard these vital ecosystems.

Addressing the inaugural 'Sagarmatha Sambad' in Kathmandu, Union Minister Yadav also called on the Himalayan nations to lead the conservation of big cats under the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA), an intergovernmental platform launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Government of Nepal is hosting the first Sagarmatha Sambaad in Kathmandu from May 16 -May 18, 2025 on 'Climate Change, Mountains and the Future of Humanity.'

Addressing the forum, Yadav said, "Our mountains are sounding the alarm."

He warned that the effects of climate change -- glacial retreat, biodiversity stress and water insecurity -- are now an urgent concern for the region's communities.

"The livelihood and ancient culture of mountain communities are threatened despite contributing the least to the climate crisis. The Himalayas bear a significant part of the burden of the environmental crisis. We in India with our significant Himalayan territory. Witness this impact firsthand," he added

Yadav also called out developed nations for neglecting their commitment, accusing these countries of disproportionately grabbing the meagre carbon budget.

"Their commitment to providing climate finance, technology transfer, and capacity building has been profoundly neglected, intensifying the climate crisis for which we have far greater responsibility this summer," he said.

Calling for concrete action, Yadav said: "It is also an opportunity to pool our wisdom and scientific expertise, share our experiences and food reverse partnership to safeguard these critical ecosystems and the communities they support."

Citing India's own experiences, he noted that the country has launched a National Mission to sustain the Himalayan ecosystem and is formulating its first National Adaptation Plan. He also highlighted the 2024 "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign, under which 1.42 billion saplings have been planted -- over 72 million of them in the Indian Himalayan region.

On wildlife conservation, he urged Himalayan nations to collaborate under IBCA for the transboundary protection of snow leopards, tigers and leopards. He announced the completion of India's first Snow Leopard Population Assessment, which recorded 718 individuals between 2019 and 2023 -- approximately 10-15 per cent of the global population.

"These iconic species move across borders. Their protection must, too," he said, encouraging member countries to share conservation expertise and resources under IBCA.

"I encourage all Himalayan countries to spearhead the conservation of big cats, including snow leopards. Under the aegis of the International Big Cat Alliance and an international legal entity launched by Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, to share conservation expertise, fund conservation initiatives and create a repository of technical knowledge," he added.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2023, IBCA refers to the International Big Cat Alliance, a global initiative focused on the conservation of seven big cat species: tiger, lion, leopard, snow leopard, puma, jaguar, and cheetah.

Twenty-four countries, including India, have consented to be members of IBCA. Nine international organisations have also consented to be partners with IBCA. (ANI)

