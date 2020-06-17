India News | India Records Highest-ever Spike of 2,003 Deaths, Total COVID-19 Cases Rise to 3.54 Lakh

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): India on Wednesday recorded the highest-ever spike of 2,003 deaths, pushing the toll to 11,903, while 10,974 new coronavirus cases were registered, taking the total count to 3,54,065.

The recovery rate of patients suffering from COVID-19 rose to 52.8 per cent compared to Tuesday's 52.47 per cent.

The total number of cases also include 1,55,227 active cases while 1,86,935 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In the last 24 hours, 1,63,187 samples were tested. The total number of samples tested so far is 60,84,256.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 1,13,445 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra including 50,057 active cases, 57,851 recovered/migrated/discharged and 5,537 deaths.

Tamil Nadu crossed the 50,000 mark with 2,174 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total tally in the state to 50,193. The toll rose to 576 after 48 deaths were reported.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 44,688 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi, including 26,351 active cases, 16,500 recovered/migrated/discharged and 1,837 fatalities.

Two new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 570 including 186 active cases, 365 recoveries and six deaths.

Karnataka detected 204 new COVID-19 positive cases and eight deaths from 5 pm of June 16 to 5 pm of June 17, taking the total number of positive cases and deaths to 7,734 and 102 respectively.

Punjab recorded 126 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The state has reported a total of 3,497 cases including 881 active cases, 2,538 cured/discharged patients and 78 deaths.

A total of 95 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Assam, taking the total count to 4,605. The number of active cases is at 2,183. The toll in the state stands at eight.

A total of 75 new cases of COVID-19 and 90 recoveries have been reported in Kerala today. The toll stands at 20.

As many as 391 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in West Bengal. The number of active cases stands at 5,777 and 6,533 people have been discharged.

With 275 new coronavirus cases being reported in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, the total tally in the state has gone up to 5,555, according to the state health department. Out of the total cases, 2,559 are active cases and 90 have died due to the infection.

In Jammu and Kashmir, 108 new cases have been reported in the Union Territory. This includes 27 from Jammu division and 81 from Kashmir division. The total number of cases stands at 5,406.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the discipline shown by citizens during lockdown has helped stop the "exponential" growth of coronavirus.

He made the remarks on the second day of his sixth interaction with Chief Ministers via video conferencing to discuss the situation created by COVID-19 and plans ahead for tackling the disease.

The Prime Minister said that expansion of health infrastructure should be the utmost priority. He also emphasised on testing so that a person found infected can be traced, isolated and treated. (ANI)

