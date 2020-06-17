Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: 4 Indian Army Soldiers, Who Received Critical Injuries During Violent Clashes in Galwan Valley, Are Now Stable

News Sumit Sharma| Jun 17, 2020 08:57 PM IST
Indian Army (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, June 17: Four Indian Army personnel who were critically injured during the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley are stable now, reported news agency ANI quoting Army sources as saying. Earlier, there were reports that four Indian Army soldiers were in a critical condition due to the injuries they received in the face-off. Twenty Indian Army soldiers, including a commanding officer, were martyred in the violent clashed with the Chinese troops.

According to reports, 45 troops of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) were also died or severely injured in the clashes. The Indian Army on Wednesday also released the names of the 20 Martyrs. After the clashes, Major-General level talks also took place near 14 PP area, where the clashes took place on Monday, to defuse the tension. Indian Army Statement on Violent Face-Off With China in Ladakh: 20 Indian Soldiers Killed, India And Chinese Troops Have Disengaged at Galwan Valley.

Tweet by ANI:

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar had a telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi for the first time. Jaishankar underlined that unprecedented development would have a serious impact on the bilateral relationship. the FM stated, "What happened in Galwan was premeditated and planned action by China which was responsible for the sequence of events.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also gave a stern warning to China. PM Modi said that India would retaliate if provoked and sacrifice of the soldiers would not go in vain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 08:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

