New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying released the "Guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Blood Transfusion and Blood Banks for Animals in India".

Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said that these Guidelines/SOPs bridge this critical gap by providing a scientific, ethical, and structured framework for donor selection, blood collection, component processing, storage, transfusion procedures, monitoring, and safety safeguards in animals. Developed after wide consultations with the Veterinary Council of India, veterinary universities, ICAR institutes, state governments, practicing veterinarians, and experts, the document also aligns India's practices with global best standards.

Key guidelines include establishment of state-regulated veterinary blood banks with biosafety-compliant infrastructure, Mandatory blood typing and cross-matching to prevent incompatibility reactions, donor eligibility criteria including health, vaccination, age, weight, and disease screening norms, emphasis on voluntary, non-remunerated donations and informed consent with a Donor Rights Charter, integration of One Health principles to manage zoonotic risks.

India's livestock and companion animal sectors are among the largest and most diverse in the world, comprising over 537 million livestock and more than 125 million companion animals. Together, the sector contributes 5.5% to the national GDP and over 30% to agricultural GDP, serving as a cornerstone for food security, rural livelihoods and public health. With advancements in veterinary diagnostics and therapeutics, there is a rising demand for specialised emergency veterinary care, particularly blood transfusion support across species, the ministry said.

The release of these guidelines marks a significant milestone in India's veterinary healthcare ecosystem, strengthening clinical care, saving animal lives, protecting rural livelihoods, and advancing the cause of animal welfare nationwide, the government said. (ANI)

