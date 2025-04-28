New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): India and France on Monday signed a Rs 63000 crore defence deal for the acquisition of 26 Rafale Marine combat aircraft.

The deal was inked at the Defence Ministry headquarters at South Block in the national capital, the Indian Navy said.

The Cabinet Committee on Security had cleared the deal earlier this month.

The French Ambassador to India represented his country, while Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh represented the Indian side, among other officials. The Defence Ministers of both countries also attended the signing remotely.

Earlier, the French Defence Minister was scheduled to attend the signing in person but had to cancel his visit due to personal reasons.

The country's carriers urgently require new combat fighter jets for deployment, as the existing fleet of MiG-29 K fighters has reportedly underperformed due to maintenance-related issues. The Rafale combat aircraft is expected to be deployed on board INS Vikrant, which is currently in service.

The government-to-government contract includes 22 single-seater and four twin-seater Rafale M jets, customised for Indian requirements and carrier integration.

These carrier-borne fighters are being acquired as a stopgap solution until the development of India's own carrier-borne fighter jet is completed.

The contract also encompasses a comprehensive package for maintenance, logistics, training, and indigenous component manufacturing.

The Rafale M jets will operate from INS Vikrant and support the existing MiG-29K fleet.

The Indian Air Force already operates a fleet of 36 Rafale aircraft acquired under a separate deal signed in 2016. These aircraft are based at Ambala and Hasimara.

The new deal will raise the total number of Rafale jets in India to 62, significantly boosting the country's fleet of 4.5-generation fighter aircraft. (ANI)

