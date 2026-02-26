BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26: LTM (Name change from LTIMindtree, subject to shareholder approval) - the Business Creativity partner to the world's largest enterprises, today announced it is collaborating with NVIDIA to support the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in modernizing India's national tax analytics platform under the Insight 2.0 initiative. The nation's seven-year mandate aims to bolster tax administration with scalable AI and advanced analytics.

As part of Insight 2.0 program, LTM will deploy a secure cloud environment powered by NVIDIA AI infrastructure to simplify workloads and offer real-time insights for CBDT. LTM's BlueVerse serves as the intelligence backbone of the entire program, enabling AI integration across all operational layers of the tax platform, supporting features such as a smart citizen portal, automated campaign management, enhanced case workflows, and AI-driven helpdesk assistance.

The BlueVerse platform aims to deliver a seamless citizen interface to enhance governance, reduce leakages, improve compliance and elevate the citizen's experience.

"We are excited to work with NVIDIA and contribute to this critical public service program. This collaboration combines NVIDIA's deep AI expertise with LTM's BlueVerse platform and lays the foundation for transparent, resilient, and citizen-friendly tax administration at scale," said Gururaj Deshpande, Chief Delivery Officer, LTM.

"Full-stack AI and accelerated computing are unlocking unprecedented efficiencies to modernize tax operations in India," said Yogesh Agrawal, VP of Data Center GPU Business, NVIDIA. "By integrating NVIDIA AI infrastructure with LTM's BlueVerse platform, this collaboration enables secure, high-performance, and scalable AI-driven digital governance for a program of national importance."

