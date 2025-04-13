New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) India on Sunday carried out a successful trial of a laser-directed energy weapon system, joining a select group of nations having the new-age armament used to bring down hostile drones and unmanned aircraft.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said the weapon system was tested at Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool.

India is among very few countries which are developing directed energy weapon systems to deal with future security challenges. The US, China and Russia are known to have developed directed energy weapon systems.

"CHESS DRDO conducted a successful field demonstration of the Land version of Vehicle mounted Laser Directed Weapon(DEW) MK-II(A) at Kurnool today," the DRDO said in a social media post.

"It defeated the fixed wing UAV and Swarm Drones successfully causing structural damage and disable the surveillance sensors. With this successful trial country has joined the exclusive club of the Global powers who possess the high power Laser DEW System," it said.

The government has been focusing on the development of the directed energy weapons (DEWs) and hypersonic weapons to bolster India's defence prowess.

The Indian Air Force is already working towards integrating these weapon systems into airborne platforms.

