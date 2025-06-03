New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) India and the UK on Tuesday held extensive talks boosting cooperation in areas such as defence and security, counter-terrorism, and green energy.

The two sides discussed ways to expand the ties at the 17th India-UK foreign office consultations (FOC) and first strategic exports and technology cooperation dialogue.

Also Read | Moradabad Horror: Man Allegedly Stabs Woman Over 40 Times With Screwdriver, Mutilates Private Parts for Speaking to Another Man in Uttar Pradesh; Arrested.

The Indian delegation was led by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri while the UK side was headed by Sir Oliver Robbins, Permanent Under-Secretary (PUS) at Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

In the FOC meeting, Misri conveyed India's appreciation for the British government's solidarity and support to India in its fight against terrorism.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Takes a Jibe at PM Narendra Modi, Accuses Him of 'Submitting' to Donald Trump; Claims BJP-RSS 'Submissive' in Global Affairs.

India and the UK are comprehensive strategic partners.

"The FOC provided an opportunity to review and discuss the entire gamut of bilateral relations. Both sides welcomed the conclusion of the India-UK free trade agreement and double contribution convention," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Last month, India and the UK sealed a landmark free trade agreement that will benefit 99 per cent Indian exports from tariff and will make it easier for British firms to export whisky, cars and other products to India besides boosting overall trade basket.

Along with the FTA -- the biggest the UK has done since leaving the European Union -- the two sides also sealed a double contribution convention.

In their talks, Misri and Robbins discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment and financial sector, defence and security, counter-terrorism, technology, science, innovation, green energy, climate, health, education, and people-to-people relations, the MEA said in a statement.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including developments in Russia-Ukraine, Indo-Pacific and West Asia, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)