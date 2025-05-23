Namakkal (Tamil Nadu), May 23 (PTI) India's military action against terrorists during Operation Sindoor was a clear message to the world that the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not tolerate terrorism, Union Minister L Murugan said on Friday.

Indian defence forces' precise strikes on terrorists' sites in Pakistan showcased the nation's military capabilities and technological advancements, he said while speaking at the BJP's Tiranga Yatra in the district.

Also Read | COVID-19 Warning: Delhi Government Issues Advisory, Directs Hospitals To Step Up Coronavirus Preparedness.

Several hundreds of party members joined the massive yatra to celebrate India's decisive win during Operation Sindoor.

BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthiran, too, was among the leaders who participated in the yatra.

Also Read | Vijay Shah Remarks Row: Senior BJP Leader and Madhya Pradesh Minister in Fresh Apology Terms Remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi 'Linguistic Mistake'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)