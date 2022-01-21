New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that in the last seven years, the country has worked relentlessly to realize the potential of tourism.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the new Circuit House near Somnath Temple in Gujarat, the Prime Minister said, "In the last seven years, the country has worked relentlessly to realize the potential of tourism. The country's heritage sites, development of our cultural heritage is a great example of this."

The Prime Minister said that the initiatives like Incredible India and Dekho Apna Desh are opening up endless possibilities in the tourism sector.

"Today this development of tourist centres is not just a part of the government scheme, but a campaign of public participation. We hear about many countries of the world and how big is the contribution of tourism in their economy. We have infinite possibilities like this in every state, in every field," he said.

"Every state has unique tourist spots reflecting our culture with a plethora of experiences waiting to be unlocked by the tourists; right from Kedarnath in Uttarakhand to Sabrimala Temple in Kerala that represents Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat," added PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also gave four steps to boost the tourism sector.

"In today's time, four things are necessary to increase tourism. These 4S are essential to boost our tourism sector. Swachhta, Suvidha: i.e increased facilities, be it infrastructure or transport, Samay: People want to cover many places in lesser time and Soch: We need new innovative thinking that is also rooted in our cultural heritage," said PM Modi.

He further said that today the country is looking at tourism in a holistic way.

"With improved transport facilities, promenades, parking and tourist facilitation centre, waste management facilities reflect our efforts towards strengthening our tourist facilities for people," he added.

The Prime Minister further urged people to travel and discover their own roots by visiting hidden gems of India.

"Vocal for Local is not limited to buying local products. I urge you, before you think of travelling abroad, travel and discover your roots by visiting hidden gems of India," said PM Modi. (ANI)

