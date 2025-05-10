Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 10 (ANI): As the tension between India and Pakistan continued to escalate, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday said that the country's armed forces are capable of giving a fitting reply to the neighbouring country.

"Indian armed forces are very capable of giving a fitting reply. The entire country has confidence that our soldiers--the Army, Air Force, and Navy--are ready," Shivakumar told reporters here.

"The entire country is supporting the Central Government for their action. We have shown our unity. Even in Karnataka, we have been supporting. We have also done the Tiranga Yatra in their support," he added.

Meanwhile, in a decisive retaliatory action following unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers on Friday night, the Border Security Force (BSF) has confirmed the complete destruction of a terrorist launch pad located at Looni in Pakistan's Sialkot district, opposite the Akhnoor area of Jammu.

The strike was part of a measured response to the ceasefire violation that began around 9 pm on Friday.

"The terrorist launch pad at Looni was completely destroyed," BSF said in a statement issued on Saturday, emphasising the force's commitment to neutralising cross-border threats.

This development marks a significant escalation in tensions along the International Boundary, even as Indian forces remain on high alert to ensure the nation's security and sovereignty.

"On May 9, from about 2100 hrs, Pakistan initiated unprovoked firing on BSF posts in the Jammu Sector.

BSF responded in a commensurate manner, causing widespread damage to the posts and assets of the Pakistan Rangers along the International Boundary.

The terrorist launch pad at Looni, district Sialkot, opposite Akhnoor area, was completely destroyed by the BSF. Our resolve to protect India's sovereignty is unshaken," BSF mentioned in the statement. As per the officials, no casualties on the Indian side have been reported so far.

Earlier on Friday, in a major security operation along the India-Pakistan border, the BSF had also thwarted a significant infiltration attempt in the Samba Sector of the Jammu frontier and neutralised seven terrorists. According to the BSF, a large group of terrorists attempted to cross into Indian territory under the cover of fire provided by Pakistan Rangers from the Dhandhar post on early Friday. However, the attempt was promptly detected by the BSF's advanced surveillance grid.

Meanwhile, India launched the retaliatory strikes immediately after Pakistan attacked 26 locations across India on Saturday, the sources told ANI. Intermittent firing is still going on at several places along the Line of Control (LoC).At least four airbases in Pakistan were hit by Indian strikes in the early hours of Saturday, top government sources said, as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate. (ANI)

